Tom Holland, Zendaya pick THIS iconic venue for post wedding celebration

Tom Holland and Zendaya have always kept their love story private.



But after quietly saying "I do," it looks like the couple are now getting ready for a much bigger celebration with their family and friends.

According to new reports, the Hollywood couple are planning a wedding party at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.

The celebration is expected to be far bigger than their private wedding, which was attended by close family members.

While everything is said to be coming together, one small issue reportedly caught their attention during the planning.

A source claimed someone linked to the castle was recently bitten by a tick after walking through long grass on part of the estate.

The report says Tom and Zendaya did not want to take any chances as they reportedly asked organisers to make sure guests stay away from that area, as ticks can carry Lyme disease.

The couple surprised fans when they chose a quiet wedding instead of a star filled event.

Tom later confirmed that his family was there but decided not to share anything else about the special day.

Their upcoming celebration, however, is expected to be a completely different story.

A source claimed the pair have already walked around the grounds, choosing where they want large tents and even a grand piano for the party.

Tom and Zendaya usually stay away from the spotlight when they are not working.

But if the reports are true, their wedding celebration could be one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.