Troye Sivan turns Charli XCX’s gig into ‘Party’ with surprise appearance

Troye Sivan turned Charli XCX’s headlining set at Austin City Limits into an unexpected Party.

On Friday, October 2, the Australian singer and actor appeared as a surprise guest to perform his new single during Brat hitmaker’s gig at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Joining his longtime collaborator on the American Express Stage as the festival crowd erupted, the Angel Baby singer performed Party, the latest taste of his upcoming album She’s the Best, scheduled for release on October 9.

Released in September, the track blends house-pop production with a dance-floor-ready energy and incorporates an interpolation of Madonna’s iconic Music.

The latest appearance added another chapter to the creative partnership between the two pop stars. They previously shared the stage extensively during their Sweat Tour, and were also together just days earlier at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, presenting the Best Dance award to Madonna.

Footage from the festival captured the two stars performing together as the Rush singer delivered the upbeat track to the crowd.

Now, with Sivan, 31, preparing to release his new album, bringing Party to Charli’s massive ACL set felt like a fitting preview of what is coming next.