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Dua Lipa's surprising take on AI stuns fans

Dua Lipa's latest interview is far from a typical pop star moment

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 03, 2026

Dua Lipas surprising take on AI stuns fans
Dua Lipa's surprising take on AI stuns fans

Dua Lipa just stepped into a very different kind of interview—and this one goes far beyond pop music.

The Training Season hitmaker revealed Saturday that she recently sat down with acclaimed Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei in Porto, Portugal, for a conversation about censorship, freedom and artistic expression.

Sharing a series of photos from their meeting on Instagram, Lipa explained that the interview was connected to her ongoing literary project.

“Yesterday in Porto, I had the honour of interviewing the legendary Ai Weiwei about his book On Censorship, inside our permanent MANIFESTO library in partnership with Livraria Lello.”

The Levitating crooner said the experience was particularly meaningful given the subject of Weiwei’s work.

“What an honour to become a small part of this library’s rich history, and to have the opportunity to speak with one of the world’s most important artists and voices on censorship, freedom and the power of expression.”

Lipa also teased that fans will get to hear the full conversation soon.

“A very special day, in a very special place. I can’t wait for you all to hear our conversation soon,” she added.

Weiwei has spent decades using art to explore political authority, human rights and social issues, making the discussion a notable detour from Lipa’s usual music-focused interviews.

The pop star has increasingly used her platform for conversations around books, culture and ideas through her MANIFESTO project.

This latest meeting suggests her interview chair is officially getting a lot more interesting.

For now, fans will have to wait for the full Dua Lipa-Ai Weiwei conversation to drop.

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