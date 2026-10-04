Niall Horan adds another One Direction song to ‘Dinner Party’ tour setlist

Niall Horan shocked the London crowd with another One Direction song alongside Lewis Capaldi.

During the second night of his Dinner Party Live On Tour run at O2 Arena on Saturday, October 3, the Irish musician gave One Direction fans an unexpected treat.

While Steal My Girl is already a regular part of Niall’s setlist, he surprised the audience by adding another One Direction favourite You & I to the show.

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And he didn’t perform it alone. The former boyband star was joined onstage by Lewis Capaldi for a surprise rendition of the 2013 One Direction ballad.

Videos from the performance quickly spread among fans, many of whom struggled to contain their emotions.

“My heart is exploding and I’m a sobbing mess,” one fan wrote, while another reacted to missing the moment with, “WHY WAS I NOT THERE [a series of crying emoji].”

Others simply described themselves as “crashing out” over the unexpected One Direction throwback.

For longtime supporters , the moment carried an extra dose of nostalgia.

One admirer claimed the crowd erupted from the very first chord, instantly realizing which song the Slow Hands hitmaker was about to perform.