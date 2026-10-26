Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward greeted by cheering crowds in Helsinki

The Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Helsinki on Monday, joining Prince Edward at Finnish capital’s City Hall.

Prince Edward and Sophie were welcomed by Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov and his wife, who showed the royal couple around the building during their official visit.

They also signed the visitors’ book. Sophie was captured wearing a long checked coat in muted shades of brown, grey and burgundy.

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The Edinburgh's also took time to meet members of the public gathered in Helsinki, with footage capturing them greeting well-wishers as they departed City Hall.

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On Tuesday, Prince Edward will travel to Oulu, where his itinerary includes a visit to the newly opened Tiimaa Museum and Science Centre, the design centre Proto and the media art exhibition Kuuttare Garden.

The Duke will continue his engagements on Wednesday in Vantaa, meeting young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme at Havukoski School.