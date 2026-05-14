Pedro Pascal's surprise PDA moment with Stephen Colbert breaks the internet

Internet reacts to Pedro Pascal, Stephen Colbert's viral on-screen PDA moment

Pedro Pascal has officially done it again: caused absolute internet chaos with one unexpected late-night TV moment.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, The Last of Us star jokingly demanded the same treatment Julia Louis-Dreyfus had just received moments earlier — a kiss from host Stephen Colbert.

The whole thing started after Colbert replayed clips of himself kissing celebrities on the show. Julia leaned into the bit first, teasing, “‘No one’s watching, it’s just between us.’”

After some playful back-and-forth about their spouses – including Colbert joking that his wife was “stronger” than him – the pair kissed, sending the audience into hysterics.

Then Pedro entered.

Sitting down to promote The Mandalorian & Grogu, the actor pointed directly at his lips and raised his eyebrows at Colbert like a man submitting a formal request.

The host accepted. “‘I got jealous,’” Pascal admitted afterward.

And just like that, social media lost its mind.

Some fans treated the moment like a national holiday. “‘ouuu do it again pedro,’” one person wrote online, while others reacted with complete confusion and dramatic outrage because, naturally, this is the internet.

To make the movement even funnier, Pascal later hopped onto Instagram to wish Colbert a happy birthday, proving the flirtatious late-night chaos apparently did not end when the cameras stopped rolling.

At this point, Pedro Pascal could probably blink during an interview and trend worldwide for 48 hours.