Princess Anne's running refusal comes as Kate Middleton's sporty side grows

Princess Anne has revealed the one sporting challenge she has no intention of taking on, delivering a typically straight-talking response when she was invited to join Sir Kevin Sinfield on his latest endurance run.

The Princess Royal joined hundreds of supporters to cheer on the former rugby league star during the latest stage of his fundraising challenge, 7 in 7: The Grand Finale.

But when the conversation turned to running, Anne made it clear she would rather keep her feet firmly out of her trainers.

Asked whether she would join the challenge, the royal quickly replied: “No thank you! I will stick to horses.”

The response offered a glimpse of Anne’s well-known preference for equestrian pursuits over long-distance running, despite being surrounded by family members who enjoy the sport.

Among them is the Princess of Wales, who has previously spoken about her love of running and is known for keeping active.

Kate’s enthusiasm for the sport has even earned praise from those who have run alongside her.

Mike Tindall, the former England rugby star and husband of Anne’s niece Zara Tindall, has also spoken about the running abilities of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking about racing the royal couple, Mike revealed that William is particularly quick on his feet.

“Willy’s quick. I’ve raced him, he’s quick, he has really fast leg speed,” he said.

While Anne may have politely declined the prospect of joining Sir Kevin’s gruelling challenge, she was happy to show her support for his efforts to raise awareness and funds for people affected by MND.