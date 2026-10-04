 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan send 'we are together' message with 'staged' photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face accusations after latest appearance

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 04, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan send we are together message with staged photos
Prince Harry, Meghan send 'we are together' message with 'staged' photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance since their return, sparking buzz in the media.

The couple, dressed chicly, was spotted holding hands outside The Falkland Arms in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, on October 1.

Meghan was in an all-black look, whereas Harry donned blue jeans, a jacket over a T-shirt, and a cap. They both were photographed wearing black glasses. 

READ MORE: Prince Harry delights Meghan with good news: 'Doors will open'

Now, speaking of the outing, gossip columnists claimed that the pictures were staged, as it was their way of sending a message about their togetherness.

The source shared, "This has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it. She understands publicity, she understands pictures, and she understands exactly what message a photograph can send. They wanted to be seen together.

READ MORE: Prince Harry risks major fallout for Sussex brand with unexpected deal

"No pap got incredibly lucky here. They’re holding hands, completely unobstructed and perfectly positioned. Everything about these pictures says planned photo opportunity."

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite
Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite
King Charles says 'yes' to first meeting with Harry, Meghan since UK return
King Charles says 'yes' to first meeting with Harry, Meghan since UK return
King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'
King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'
King Charles reveals personal connection to youth groups in heartfelt celebration
King Charles reveals personal connection to youth groups in heartfelt celebration
Charles Spencer shuts down critics over Diana book with heartfelt moment
Charles Spencer shuts down critics over Diana book with heartfelt moment
Meghan Markle receives emotional message as old nightmare returns
Meghan Markle receives emotional message as old nightmare returns
Prince Harry's Christmas surprise: What's really cooking?
Prince Harry's Christmas surprise: What's really cooking?
Princess Eugenie sends message to William, Kate after Meghan's urgent call
Princess Eugenie sends message to William, Kate after Meghan's urgent call