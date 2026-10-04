Prince Harry, Meghan send 'we are together' message with 'staged' photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance since their return, sparking buzz in the media.

The couple, dressed chicly, was spotted holding hands outside The Falkland Arms in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, on October 1.

Meghan was in an all-black look, whereas Harry donned blue jeans, a jacket over a T-shirt, and a cap. They both were photographed wearing black glasses.

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Now, speaking of the outing, gossip columnists claimed that the pictures were staged, as it was their way of sending a message about their togetherness.

The source shared, "This has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it. She understands publicity, she understands pictures, and she understands exactly what message a photograph can send. They wanted to be seen together.

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"No pap got incredibly lucky here. They’re holding hands, completely unobstructed and perfectly positioned. Everything about these pictures says planned photo opportunity."