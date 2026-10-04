Duchess Sophie’s sweet horse moment comes after Zara Tindall’s love of riding

After Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia shared a sweet mother-daughter moment at the horse show, attention turned to another young royal with a deep love of equestrian sport.

Sophie was pictured showing affection to one of the horses as she spent time alongside Louise during the competition, adding a warm family moment to the day.

The Duchess has long shared the royal family’s affection for equestrian life.

There is also a contrast with Sophie’s niece, Zara Tindall, whose relationship with horses has taken her much further into competitive riding.

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, has carved out a successful career in equestrian sport and represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, where she was part of the eventing team that won silver.

Zara’s daughter Mia has inherited that enthusiasm, and the pair have frequently been seen enjoying equestrian events together.

Sophie kept close to her daughter, chatting with her as they made their way around the course in the autumn sunshine.