Alison Hammond reveals terrifying 'heart attack' scare live 'This Morning' broadcast

Alison Hammond later thanked everyone who supported her, insisting that she is fine feeling now

Alison Hammond has candidly spoken out about her recent health scare after fearing she was suffering a 'heart attack' during a live broadcast on Friday, October 2, 2026.

During a live call-in segment on This Morning, the presenter was hosting the show as usual alongside her co-host, Dermot O’Leary, when, at one point, it appeared that Alison had made a quick exit from the studio.

Hammond later thanked everyone who supported her, insisting that she is fine feeling now.

READ MORE: Alison Hammond explains real reason behind 'This Morning' exit

Alison has now opened up about the incident after responding to a video mocking her ordeal. She wrote: 'I’m still a Chumba womba babs!! I thought it was a heart attack it was very scary.'

READ MORE: Alison Hammond breaks silence after being taken to hospital during 'This Morning'

'I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, even you cos you are beautiful on inside and out.'

Over the weekend, Alison revealed she'd returned home from hospital after and after undergoing checks on her heart.

Doctors reportedly told her that she'd had a 'massive panic attack.'

The presenter has since reassured fans that she is doing better following the frightening incident.