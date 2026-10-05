Prince Harry's Christmas surprise: What's really cooking?

Prince Harry is planning a surprise Christmas in the UK even if it creates new problems for the people he loves most.

According to a bombshell new report, the Duke is desperate to celebrate the festive moments back home with his family, despite the deep and ongoing tension tearing the Palace apart.

For Harry, this might be just about Christmas, but an insider warns: "If he goes ahead with this decision, it could spark a fresh royal storm."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father is said to be dreaming of a truly magical Christmas. He wants to enjoy precious and pleasant moments with family.

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His heart is set on a full, fairy-tale reunion at Sandringham. But if that royal wish doesn't come true...He has a beautiful Plan B.

The Duke is planning to whisk his little family away to spend the holidays with Princess Diana’s family — the Spencers — keeping his mother's memory alive for his children.

A close confidant told Heat World: “He’d like them to spend the holiday with the Spencers and hopefully pop in for a visit with Charles and Camilla and the children.

There's also the chance, however slim, that they could end up being invited to the family's official Christmas celebrations.

Only time will tell whether Harry's emotional Christmas gamble heals a broken family — or ignites the biggest royal feud yet.

This Christmas, everything is on the line.

Meanwhile, Earl Spencer's explosive claims about King Charles are causing serious new problems for the Sussexes, with insiders claiming that if Harry continues his close relationship with Diana's brother, it might raise eyebrows among senior royals.

Just weeks after the Sussexes tayed with the Earl at Althorp House — Princess Diana's beloved ancestral home — his bombshell memoir was released, reigniting painful questions around the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Charles.

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