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Elton John reflects on his biggest battle after 36 years

Elton John opens up about giving up on drugs and alcohol

By
Web Desk
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Published October 05, 2026

Elton John reflects on his biggest battle after 36 years
Elton John reflects on his biggest battle after 36 years

Elton John has shared why staying sober is one of the things he feels most proud of in his life.

The music star has enjoyed a huge career, with more than 300 million records sold around the world. He has also won an EGOT and received a knighthood. But for Elton, giving up drugs and alcohol is just as important as all of those achievements.

Talking to HELLO! magazine, Elton said: “I’ve been sober for 36 years and my life has never been better.”

He also looked back at how hard life became because of his addictions.

“I nearly lost everything through my addictions, and becoming sober has been one of my greatest achievements.

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“I’ve been so lucky to have the life I’ve had and it keeps getting better.”

Elton enjoys spending quiet time, these days, at home with his husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary and Elijah.

After spending more than 50 years touring, the singer said he now loves simple evenings with people he cares about.

“I’ve spent so long on the road and touring, over 50 years, that an evening at home with loved ones and interesting conversation is perfection for me.”

Elton also spoke about his new drink, Elton John Zero, which he and David enjoy serving when friends come over for dinner.

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