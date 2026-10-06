Queen Camilla issues personal statement after dark chapter returns to haunt

Queen Camilla penned a personal message after learning about disturbing news.

King Charles' wife has paid tribute to bestselling novelist Lord Jeffrey Archer following his sudden death.

The 86-year-old writer and former politician died "suddenly and peacefully at home" between writing sessions, as per his publisher HarperCollins.

In an emotional statement, Camilla wrote, "Seldom does an author get to live a life as rich, varied and colourful as any of the characters in their books, or with as many surprising plot twists.

READ MORE: Queen Camilla ‘overwhelmed' by King's condition as bad news takes toll

"Jeffrey Archer was an exception to the end. It was therefore with sadness that I learned of his death yesterday, on the eve of publication of his final work and so soon after appearing at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival.

"My sympathies go to Mary and the family at this time of sorrow. I hope it may be some consolation for them to know what pleasure Jeffrey brought to so many millions of readers and to me through the pages of his works.

"While he was not without flaw, his friends will recall him as an irrepressible life force through all the many differing chapters of his life.

READ MORE: Queen Camilla 'demands answers' from King Charles after huge setback

"Wherever the next page turns to, I trust there will be champagne and Shepherd’s Pie in abundance."

It is Queen Camilla's probably first personal statement amid reports that she and King Charles are 'at odds' about Earl Spencer's bombshell book release.

The Queen believes "this was avoidable, and she’s furious that more wasn’t done," by the Palace, Closer reported.

Also, the return of 'other woman' claims, which Camilla spent years trying to forget and which people had finally forgotten, came to haunt her.