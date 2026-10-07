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Zayn Malik gets adorable Harry Potter-themed gift from fan

Zayn Malik’s fan surprised former One Direction star with a hand-knitted Dobby

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Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

Zayn Malik gets adorable Harry Potter-themed gift from fan
Zayn Malik gets adorable Harry Potter-themed gift from fan

Zayn Malik received a plethora of heartfelt gifts and letters from his Argentine fans, but one Harry Potter-themed present appears to have caught his attention.

On Tuesday, October 6, the former One Direction star took the stage at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires as part of his The Konnakol Tour, supporting his fifth studio album of the same name.

After wrapping up his first-ever solo concert in Argentina, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the gifts fans had given him, including handwritten messages, handmade bracelets, soft toys and other personal keepsakes.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik hits back at critics over Chile speech: ‘Check the date'

Alongside the spread of sweet collection, he wrote, “I love you. Thank you Argentina.”

However, among the many gifts was one that seemed especially personal to the Die For Me singer: a hand-knitted Dobby, accompanied by a sweet note.

Zayn Malik gets adorable Harry Potter-themed gift from fan

In a separate Instagram Story, the father of one showed the knitted house-elf alongside the fan's letter.

“A little gift for your mic!” the note read. “Dobby is ready to hit the stage with you and join you on The Konnakol Tour…”

The fan continued with a particularly heartfelt Harry Potter reference, thanking Zayn for being their “patronus in a world full of dementors” and expressing hope that the little Dobby would eventually make an appearance on stage with him.

“Hope to see Dobby on stage and that you enjoy its company,” the fan wrote, before adding how proud they were of Zayn and wishing him beautiful memories from his time in Argentina.

The Pillowtalk chart-topper appreciate the thoughtful gesture, responding simply but sweetly, “Thanks for Dobby [red heart emoji].”

Notably, Zayn is well known among fans for his love of both Dobby and the Harry Potter franchise.

In fact, he even named his own pink, hairless Sphynx cat Dobby after the beloved house-elf. 

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