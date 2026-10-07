Palace shares new video of King Charles with major health reveal

Buckingham Palace has shared a powerful new update on King Charles' health and spirits amid dramatic moves by Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Charles Spencer in the UK.

In a truly uplifting and inspirational moment, the royal family has released a beautiful new video of the British monarch, looking radiant, healthy and full of strength as he passionately champions his charity work.

The 77-year-old King appeared in exceptionally high spirits in the heartwarming clip, joyfully celebrating unforgettable moments alongside music legends at the iconic station, delighting fans with his confident moves

The King's beaming smile, energetic presence and inspiring strength melting hearts everywhere and proving his health is better than ever, rising absolutely above all "fabricated claims" and noise around him.

The Palce wrote: "The King and Tim Cook have spent time with young people taking part in the newly launched Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs."

The shared details about about the labs. they offer young people opportunities to learn from Apple’s experts across various creative industries as they explore potential career pathways.

The new programme builds on a long-running partnership between @Apple and The @KingsTrust and launches during the Trust’s 50th anniversary year.