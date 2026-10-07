Prince Harry gets 'hurt' after ex-lover's brutal dig in new statement

Prince Harry is 'hurt' after ex-lover takes brutal dig in new statement

Prince Harry's old bitter memories came to disturb the Duke's peace, which he attained by moving back to his homeland, the UK.

His former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, made a brutal admission about how she was not ready to commit in past, which was seen as a dig at Harry by many.

While celebrating her journey, the jewellery designer said in her blog post that "commitment wasn’t exactly my strong suit" in her early years of life.

She wrote, "Marriage and motherhood had never been particularly high on my to-do list. Both seemed to represent exactly the things I had spent my adult life avoiding: permanence, responsibility, roots and having to take somebody else’s plans into account."

Chelsy mentioned how meeting Sam Cutmore-Scott, her husband, changed her perspective, and she knew she wanted a family with him. Also, she mentioned the age factor, stating, "Timing, and possibly biology, may have played their part."

Now, it has been said that the timing of Chelsy's statement is quite odd; her words left Harry 'hurt.'

An insider told New Idea, "Harry will always have a soft spot for Chelsy and even Meghan knows it.

"Chelsy was the one who got away – the only one who didn’t want to marry him –, and he’s spent the past 5-6 years wondering why she changed her mind and what Sam has that he didn’t."

Not only that, Chelsy's message may have created tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the two are already dealing with new life in the Cotswolds.

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"It’s impossible not to feel sorry for him – Chelsy’s blog will hurt him in a way he can’t talk about with anyone – while putting him in the doghouse with Meghan," the source added.