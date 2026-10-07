Earl Spencer's ex shares first major update since Diana memoir

Earl Spencer's ex-wife Countess Karen has broken her silence with a powerful update amid her ex-husband's escalating fight with the royal family over bombshell claims in his Diana memoir.

The Canadian philanthropist, who parted ways with her ex-husband Charles Spencer in April 2024, turned to her Instagram account to share a beautiful pink sky sunset from her sprawling new abode just 10 miles from Althorp.

Her meaningful post rreveals she' in high spirits and moving on with new resolve and goals in life. She turned adeaf ear to her ex's latest bombshell that caused trouble in the Palace.

READ MORE: Princess Diana wanted William, Harry to know one secret about Charles

The image shows the lush and verdant grounds at her incredible property punctuated by a pair of wrought-iron gates.

Captioning the post, the 54-year-old revealed the image was sent to her by her friend who is staying at the brand-new property while she is away travelling, and that the updates are bringing her incredible amounts of joy.

"I've been doing a lot of travelling in the last month and have spent a lot of time in busy cities. Not my happy place! During this time, a girlfriend of mine who is staying with me for a few months has been sending me pics from home," she wrote.

"This is one she sent of a beautiful sunset. Every time she sent an image, it lowered my heart rate and made my shoulders relax a little.

She also offered a gilmpse into a gorgeous little corner of the Northamptonshire countryside taht brings joy.

"How wonderful that beautiful scenes of nature are soothing, even if only experienced second-hand through."

Canadian-born entrepreneur, who moved to the UK in 2011, previously revealed she had been living in a rental property after moving out of Althorp, the Spencer family home.

READ MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence with bold legal action against false claims