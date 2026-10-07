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Meghan Markle makes chic statement in sleek black dress for holiday

Meghan Markle brings touch of luxury to As Ever’s first holiday collection

By
Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

Meghan Markle makes chic statement in sleek black dress for holiday

Meghan Markle has given fans their first look at the festive offerings from As Ever, unveiling the brand’s Holiday Collection: Chapter One in a new Instagram post.

Dressed in a black dress, the Duchess of Sussex announced that the seasonal edit is now available to shop, inviting followers to discover a selection of gifts and new favourites designed with the holiday season in mind.

“The Holiday Collection: Chapter One is now open,” Meghan wrote, adding: “Discover our first arrivals of the season, with thoughtful gifts and new favorites for everyone on your list.”

The collection brings together a range of As Ever favourites presented in beautifully woven wicker baskets, finished with leather accents and gold-tone detailing. 

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