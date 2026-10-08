Prince Harry and Meghan eye royal reunion after regretting past remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering an apology to the royal family.

A source claimed the couple now regrets some of the comments made during the early years of their life away from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained at the centre of intense scrutiny since stepping back as working royals in 2020.

According to a source cited by the Daily Express, both privately acknowledged that they may need to “eat humble pie” following their return to the UK.

The insider claimed that one of Harry’s biggest regrets is the Oprah interview, while Meghan is said to have reconsidered her decision to speak publicly about conversations surrounding the complexion of their son, Archie, before his birth.

During the televised interview, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin might be.

She did not identify the person involved, but the revelation sent shockwaves through the monarchy and prompted Prince William to publicly insist that the royal family was not racist.

The source now claims that Harry and Meghan have come to view some of their past remarks differently, suggesting that emotions were running high at the time.

“Harry was angry with his family at the time, and backed Meghan up,” the insider alleged, adding that the couple now believes they “took things too far”.

A conversation is reportedly being considered, with the Duchess said to be willing to offer an apology for her part in the fallout.

The claims come as Harry and Meghan are reportedly feeling increasingly positive about spending time in the UK.