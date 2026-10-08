King Charles receives bad news fom Metropolitan Police

King Charles, Head of the Armed Forces, has eceived a shocking and heartbreaking update regarding a Royal Navy serviceman.

Teddy Young, whoserves in Navy, has been charged with spying offences after an investigation by Counter Terror Policing.

The 24-year-old was arrested at his Bedfordshire home on Tuesday and was then taken into police custody.

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Both offences under the National Security Act had taken place between November 2024 and May last year, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised several charges against the serviceman, none of which relate to the incident at RAF Fairford last month.

As reported by GB News, Young has been charged with engaged in conduct in preparation for committing an offence of disclosing protected information, contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023 between November 26 2024 and May 21 2025.

The second charge relates to alleged activity between the same dates and were alleged to "benefit a foreign power".

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of CTP, said: "These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces. We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter.

"It is important now that any further speculation on this case is avoided and so that the case can progress through the courts and the justice process not be impeded in any way."

READ MORE: King Charles marks ‘next chapter' as Harry, Meghan hold their ground