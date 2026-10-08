Royal doctor's husband accused of brutal axe attack in murder case

In a truly shocking and heartbreaking twist, it has been revealed that the husband of a beloved royal GP allegedly hit her over the head with an axe and strangled her, while a children's sleepover was happening just feet away, a court heard on Thursday.

Mark Cain was taken into custody on Sunday after emergency services were called to the home, where 45-year-old his wife was killed, in Dersingham, on the edge of the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Appearing at King's Lynn Crown Court by videolink from prison, Cain remained emotionless as prosecutor Steven Ball, as reported by Dailymail, was asked by the judge to outline details of the case.

READ MORE: King Charles, Queen Camilla receive heartbreaking death news

He said the defendant was a 45-year-old man with a 'previous good character', adding: "The police attended the house in the early hours to a report made by Cain of a suspected burglary."

"Cain was seen to have superficial wounds. He informed police that he'd been in a confrontation with an intruder downstairs while his wife was upstairs asleep."

Mrs Cain, a GP who served members of the royal family, was found dead at her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

'Initial findings of a post-mortem [examination] indicate blunt force injury to the head and neck injuries consistent with compression of the neck.'

The court was told that Mark Cain then gave the police further information including details about how she was allegedly murdered.

The case was adjourned until December 3 'to be assessed for the purposes of medical reports'. A provisional trial date for June next year at Norwich Crown Court was discussed but not set.

READ MORE: King Charles receives bad news fom Metropolitan Police