Prince Harry, Meghan propose new ‘win-win’ offer to royal family: Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved back to the UK in August, have a proposal for the royal family which will be a mutually-beneficial arrangement, especially as the Firm deals with major crisis.

It was first revealed by the Sunday Times that the Sussexes want to become ‘private royals-plus’ which has to be a unanimous decision among the royals.

According to the insider, Prince William and Princess Kate have to be particularly in agreeance with the offer.

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“It needs all sides to agree to a template for ‘private royals-plus’. It needs them to be much more ‘private’ than ‘working’, and be seen at family occasions, like Christmas at Sandringham,” the source said.

“That requires William and Catherine to say ‘yes please’ and how on earth does that happen? Just saying it out loud sounds implausible.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have been contemplating moving out of the UK anyway, hence it would not be something that the royals have to face at all times.

Royal insiders cited by Woman’s Day revealed that the couple, who have a lot of love for Australia, are “definitely eyeing it up as a place they could put down roots eventually”.

“For now, the UK is their priority, they want the kids to spend time with King Charles and experience the British schooling system for a few years at the least,” they noted.

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“But down the line a move abroad, and specifically to Australia, totally appeals to them, for sure. They love the culture, the weather, the people and were very touched by the warm reception they got there most recently.”

Hence, Harry and Meghan believe that for now, as the royals face a tough time, they all could benefit from this arrangement, until they would leave to set up base in Down Under.