Queen makes stunning comeback after hospital stay

Queen Margrethe looked sound and healthy as she made a delightful appearance alongside Queen Mary and King Frederik month after hospital stay.

The former Danish monarch was all excited and in good spirits as she enjoyed a celebratory concert with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Princess Benedikte at Fredensborg Church to mark its 300th anniversary.

The 86-year-old dazzled in an electric blue ensemble and looked radiant. She also appeared to have a plaster across her nose.

The former ruler, who abdicated in 2024 in favour of her son, has a personal connection to the church, which is celebrating its milestone. He presence suggests she was actively involved in its restoration in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary put on a stylish display in a gold midi skirt and a long-sleeved black V-neck blouse.

At the concert attended by the three kings and the Danish princess, works by Bach, Hasse and Purcell were performed, in addition to a new composition by Louise Alenius.

On 6 September, the Danish royal palace announced that Queen Margrethe had been admitted to the hospital and would remain under observation for several days.

A statement from the Danish Royal Household read at the time: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet on Sunday after feeling unwell. A new blood clot was detected in her hip area, as well as mild dehydration."

Four days later, on 10 September, she returned home to the Palace, although doctors recommended rest to reduce her activity for the following weeks.

Margrethe was forced to skip the funeral of King Harald V of Norway, her close friend, and has spent the past month recovering. She also missed out the opening of the Danish Parliament earlier this week, contrary to tradition.