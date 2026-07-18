Megan Fox’s hilarious reply to troll steals the spotlight

Megan Fox isn't letting internet trolls have the last word.

The actress sparked plenty of buzz after sharing a series of striking Instagram photos, but it wasn't the bold look that had fans talking—it was her razor-sharp response to an age-shaming critic.

Fox captioned the post, “Men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue.”

While thousands praised the photos, one commenter took aim at the actress, writing, “This s--t is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr s--t.”

Fox didn't ignore it.

Instead, she delivered a comeback that instantly caught fans' attention: “which one of my exes is this.”

The witty reply quickly became one of the most-liked comments on the post, with fans rushing to back the Transformers star.

“fun fact, you can still be hot at any age,” one supporter wrote, while another added, “You’re acting like she’s 80 lmaoo shut the hell up.”

The exchange comes just months after Fox returned to Instagram following a social media reset, once again embracing the unapologetic style that has long made her one of Hollywood's most talked-about stars.

A mother of four, Fox has never shied away from expressing herself online—and judging by her latest viral clapback, she's just as comfortable silencing critics as she is turning heads.

If the comment section was looking for drama, Megan Fox had the perfect mic-drop waiting.