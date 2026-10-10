Fury-Joshua tickets sell out in just one hour as top price hits £13,000

Tickets for the most anticipated fight in British history, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua on December 11, sold out in just one hour after going on sale.

Fury and Joshua will face off on a boxing card that is slated for December 11, 2026.

The highest-priced tickets were available at £13,128, including booking fees, with the lowest at £88.50.

According to multiple media reports that suggest the moment the ticket sale was announced on the internet, over half a million people were already in the online queue.

The event is being pushed as a joint collaboration between Saui-boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and UFC chief Dana White.

The online streaming giant Netflix has the exclusive broadcasting rights for the all-British heavyweight showdown, which was announced last month, and around 80,000 tickets were put on sale at 12:00 BST on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The ringwalks are expected to get underway around 1:00 GMT on Saturday, December 12, following a short live music performance.

However, so far the organisers of the event have not yet revealed any of the undercard fights.

Joshua, 36, and Fury, both former two-time world champions, inked contracts for the fight earlier this year.

The Principality Stadium, which is set to witness the most anticipated fight in British history, has previously hosted late-night boxing, including Joe Calzaghe’s fight with Mikkel Kessler in November 2007.