Harry forgiven, Andrew Forgotten? Royals accused of 'double standard'

Amid his dramatic fall from grace, former prince Andrew is said to be privately seething over what he sees as a blatant "double standard" at the very heart of the monarchy.

The disgraced royal, stripped of his royal titles and privileges over his long-scrutinised connections to late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was cast out and left to fend for himself.

The father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie allegedly feels it's one rule for Harry and another for him — that he was thrown to the wolves while his nephew Harry, despite turning his back on the Firm, continues to be embraced.

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The King's brother has directly compared his own treatment to that of the Sussexes — while insisting he at least deserves credit for not rocking the royal boat.

"He always has felt that his nephew has been treated leniently compared to himself, especially as Andrew has remained loyal to the throne and would never do anything that would cause trouble, A source told the Daily Mail.

They went on: "That's very unlike Harry and Meg's stone-throwing and tittle-tattling across the Pond. The wider family feels he deserves credit for not rocking the royal boat."

Andrew had all his his royal titles, including prince, and privileges stripped by King Charles last year following scrutiny over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former-prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The King's brother was also forced to moved out of Royal Lodge - his mansion home of 20 years.

Supporters of Andrew have since compared his exile to the treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals and left the UK for the US in 2020, before launching a series of public attacks on the Palace and senior royals over their treatment.

However, the comparison has sparked backlash. Unlike Andrew, Harry faces no accusations of misusing royal connections or associating with convicted offenders.

On the other hand, Harry's decision to blame the royals may have divided public opinion, it has not sparked the same level of fury among royal fans as Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's alleged ties to Epstein.

The former-prince was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public and questioned for 12 hours on his 66th birthday, in February.

The King's brother was back in the headlines this week after he won a High Court battle over police raids of his two homes. At a court hearing on Thursday Justice Hilliard said a "significant error was made" by police and an unnamed Old Bailey judge.

The Police accepted the search warrants it used were unlawful and they have been quashed, the High Court was told.

Despite this, the criminal investigation against Andrew remains ongoing and the ex-Duke has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

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