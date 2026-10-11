Meghan Markle refuses to slow down with big revelation: 'Can't wait'

Meghan Markle has been giving back-to-back updates about her projects; it appears that she is fully ready for the UK chapter.

The Duchess of Sussex has partnered with Moms Offering More, or MOM, by promoting their special edition sweatshirt, whose earnings will be donated to moms and families in need.

In a photo released on MOM's page, Meghan is wearing the sweatshirt with the words 'It's the Little Things' written on it.

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The statement on their website reads, "Our special-edition MOM x Meghan, Duchess of Sussex “It’s the Little Things” sweatshirt is made to feel good in every way.

"Cosy cream with chocolate brown embroidery, 100% of your purchase goes back to supporting moms and families - 50% to MOM and 50% to Alliance of Moms. Because sometimes, it really is the little things that make the biggest difference."

The picture was taken from the back, sparking curiosity among fans. However, in no time, netizens knew it was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

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Archie and Lilibet's mother also confirmed their collaboration by leaving a comment under the new post.