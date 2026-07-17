Sylvester Stallone reflects on his 'miraculous journey' in upcoming memoir

Stallone, 80, looks back on 50 years of 'Rocky' and the 'difficult' years leading up to the iconic film

Sylvester Stallone is finally ready to share his story with the world.

As the Oscar-nominated actor prepares to release his memoir, The Steps, on September 29, the took to his social media to offer some more insight into the book.

“This has been an incredibly busy year. I turned 80, which is remarkable. And Rocky turns 50. And I wrote a book,” Stallone, 79, said in a video shared to his Instagram on Friday, July 17.

“I never thought I’d write this book,” he continued. “This is almost like a secret — a journey that I took. A miraculous journey that was full of struggle.”

“And I’m telling you, it was difficult,” the First Blood star admitted. “And there were so many times where I wanted to quit and just give up. But something kept driving me forward and that’s what this story is about. And finally, I want to share the authentic journey with all of you. So, please, if you like, pre-order this book; you won’t be disappointed.”

Stallone added in the caption, “Turning 80 has made me look back on the journey that got me here. The struggles, the setbacks, the people who believed in me, and the years before Rocky that shaped the rest of my life.”

“This isn’t just a story about success,” he explained. “It’s a story about survival and never giving up on yourself. I’m excited to finally share it with you. The Steps is available for pre-order now. Hope you enjoy it. Keep punching.”