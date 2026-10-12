Lindsay Lohan celebrates ‘The Parent Trap’ Twins 40th birthday with fun video

Lindsay Lohan just gave Parent Trap fans a nostalgic treat

The Mean Girls alum transforms into grown-up versions Parent Trap characters to celebrate Annie and Hallie’s milestone birthday.

Time to celebrate with some Oreos and peanut butter!

READ MORE: Zayn Malik calls Brazil ‘second home' after football rivalry drama

On Sunday, October 11, the actress and singer posted an Instagram Reel to mark the fictional twins’ 40th birthday.

In the sweet video clip, she first appears with her long blonde hair down and wearing a light yellow sweater.

Lohan, 40, puts on a British accent, and speaks while looking offscreen. “Hi Hallie. Happy birthday,” she says. “You know it’s October 11?”

The video then cuts to her with hair pulled back and in a more casual gray sweatshirt. “Annie you’re so funny, of course I know it’s October 11,” she says, also staring offscreen as she speaks in her normal, American accent. “Happy birthday sis.”

“Happy Birthday Hallie & Annie! [blooming heart and two girl’s emoji],” Lohan captioned the post, which was set to There She Goes by The La’s from The Parent Trap soundtrack.

In the 1998 film, a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name, the Freaky Friday actress portrayed twins Annie James and Hallie Parker when she was an 11-year-old child star.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato parties with Charli xcx, Khloé Kardashian and Kesha