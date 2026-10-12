Ray Quinn, wife Emily suffer heartbreaking loss of baby son Rio

The couple's friends were quick to offer their condolences in the comments section.

Ray Quinn has opened up about his heartbreak following the devastating stillbirth of his baby son, Rio.

The X Factor star shared the devastating news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that his wife Emily, gave birth prematurely in August when she was just six months pregnant.

Tragically, Rio was stillborn after his umbilical cord became tied in a tight knot.

Emily said: 'There wasn't anything we could have ever done to change it.'

The couple uploaded a video to their YouTube channel, explaining that everything had been fine at their 20 weeks scan.

However, when Emily was six months pregnant, she noticed that she was not feeling as much movement and felt that her bump looked smaller. She had also experienced a miscarriage last year.

'Our whole world just stopped in that moment,' Emily said as she broke down in tears.

Sharing a black and white photograph of the three of them on Instagram, Ray wrote: 'Our beautiful boy, born Sleeping.. 20th August 2026.

'No words will ever be enough, just a lot of indescribable feelings. Heaven gained the most beautiful little Angel and we were overjoyed when Rio was born and we found out we had a little boy!!

'The last few weeks have been a lot but our saving grace has been each other.'

The couple's friends were quick to offer their condolences in the comments section.