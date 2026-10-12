Hayley Hughes welcomes second child with mystery partner

The announcement comes after Hayley revealed her baby's gender back in July

Hayley Hughes has delivered her second child at the age of 30.

The Love Island star announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram on October, 12.

She revealed that her baby girl's name is Etta and shared the first picture of her newborn on Instagram on Monday.

Hayley wrote: 'Our dream girl is here & we are obsessed. Welcome to this little life my little girl We love you so much Etta x x x.'

She gave a glimpse of her baby's nursery which was decorated in muted pink and oatmeal tones and decorated in personalised balloons.

Hayley has never revealed the identity of her partner - they also share a son together called Cody, two.

Fans and fellow artists extended heartfelt wishes to the couple, celebrating the joyous occasion and praying for the health and bright future of the little angel.

The announcement comes after Hayley revealed her baby's gender back in July.