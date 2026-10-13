The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester champion education and child protection

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester explored initiatives supporting child welfare and education during their royal visit to Botswana.

During the second day of their visit on 6 October, the Duchess of Gloucester travelled to the primary school in Gaborone.

The royal couple also visited a Child Friendly Police Centre, where they saw how partnerships are helping to improve child protection.

Such centres aim to provide a more supportive environment for children who come into contact with the police, placing their welfare at the heart of the process.

Earlier in their visit, the couple visited Mokolodi Nature Reserve, where they met members of Botswana’s conservation community.

They learned about the country’s efforts to protect wildlife and promote sustainable conservation.