 
Geo News

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester champion education and child protection

Duchess of Gloucester visits Botswana school as royal tour focuses on children's futures

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 13, 2026

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester champion education and child protection

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester explored initiatives supporting child welfare and education during their royal visit to Botswana.

During the second day of their visit on 6 October, the Duchess of Gloucester travelled to the primary school in Gaborone.

The royal couple also visited a Child Friendly Police Centre, where they saw how partnerships are helping to improve child protection. 

Such centres aim to provide a more supportive environment for children who come into contact with the police, placing their welfare at the heart of the process.

Earlier in their visit, the couple visited Mokolodi Nature Reserve, where they met members of Botswana’s conservation community.

They learned about the country’s efforts to protect wildlife and promote sustainable conservation.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince Harry gets important message from King Charles aide
Prince Harry gets important message from King Charles aide
Harry choses freedom, William bows to duty: Two different powers
Harry choses freedom, William bows to duty: Two different powers
Prince Archie Lilibet 'adjusting well' in UK: Latest update issued
Prince Archie Lilibet 'adjusting well' in UK: Latest update issued
Meghan Markle fleeing with Archie, Lilibet after sensing 'danger'?
Meghan Markle fleeing with Archie, Lilibet after sensing 'danger'?
Prince Harry, Meghan office issues major update on couple's Nottingham trip
Prince Harry, Meghan office issues major update on couple's Nottingham trip
Prince William holds key Earthshot Prize meeting before unexpected match
Prince William holds key Earthshot Prize meeting before unexpected match
Princess Charlotte receives sweet new letter with questions she may not expect
Princess Charlotte receives sweet new letter with questions she may not expect
Prince William puts cricket skills on display in front of Buckingham Palace
Prince William puts cricket skills on display in front of Buckingham Palace