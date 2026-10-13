Prince Harry gets important message from King Charles aide

King Charles III's former butler has sent an important message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they pushed for a royal reconciliation.

Grant Harrold says if the couple truly wants to win back Britain's heart, patience is everything.

The advise comes when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for their first joint UK engagement in years, heading to Nottingham this Thursday, a homecoming that could change everything.

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Harrold, who worked for the royal family between 2004 and 2011, told GB News, “Despite their recent move back to the UK, I think Meghan and Harry will want to go back to the States for Christmas this year.

“It’s where their friends and Meghan’s family are, so I believe they will want to spend the holidays there, and who can blame them really."

However, the former royal aide admitted, “I’m sure they will do a few events here before they go, but I imagine the day itself will be back in sunny California.”

Mr Harrold continued: “I don’t think it would be a good idea for Harry and Meghan to attend a royal Christmas this year; I think it’s just too soon.

“While we’re told things are improving behind the scenes, there is still a long way to go, and I don’t believe they’re at the point of pulling crackers and sharing festive jokes quite yet. It makes sense for them to go home.

“It’s a shame, and I really hope they get there next year, but I think it’s a good idea to take things slowly for now.”

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