Princess Charlotte receives sweet new letter with questions she may not expect

Princess Charlotte could soon have a new pen pal after a young royal fan handed Prince William a handwritten letter containing questions for his 11-year-old daughter.

The encounter took place during the Prince of Wales' visit to Ilminster, Somerset, where he stopped to greet members of the public.

Among the well-wishers was a schoolgirl who had a special request for the royal, she wanted him to pass a letter on to Charlotte.

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After shaking William's hand and presenting him with her note, the young girl explained that she had included "a few questions" for the young princess.

Her curiosity was about three things many children might wonder about a royal of their own age: Charlotte's favourite colour, how old she is and which school she attends.

The girl's mother revealed that they had waited around an hour for the chance to meet the Prince, with her daughter even missing school for the occasion.

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It was clearly a day to remember for the young fan, who seized the opportunity to reach out to the future King's daughter.