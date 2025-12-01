Tom Hardy opens up about shocking struggles after years of action roles

Tom Hardy opens up about struggles after years of action roles

Tom Hardy revealed the physical struggles he has faced after years of performing in action movies.

Known for his daring stunts and dramatic transformations, the 48-year-old actor admitted that the work has taken a heavy toll on his body.

The Havoc star openly spoke about multiple injuries, including two knee surgeries, a herniated disc, sciatica, a pulled hip tendon and plantar fasciitis.

Hardy described the situation saying, “It’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better.”

Despite the pain, The Bikeriders actor said that he continued to push himself for exciting roles, including his time as Eddie in the Venom trilogy, where he performed intense stunts and challenging sequences.

The father of three has also undergone major physical transformations for films, as he earlier gained 35 pounds in five weeks for his role in Bronson and bulked up for Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Hardy further talked about the long-term impact of these changes, explaining that the body suffers when people go really hard on themselves, especially with rapid training and heavy weight changes.

Fatherhood has also shaped Hardy’s outlook, as has a son from a previous relationship and two children with his wife Charlotte Riley.

The Capone star said being a father gave him purpose and made him more careful about how he lives.

Furthermore, Tom Hardy remained busy in 2025 with the action film Havoc, where he played a detective named Walker and the series MobLand, where he played street-smart fixer Harry Da Souza.