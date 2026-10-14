Paul McCartney names one young musician he feels inspired by

Paul McCartney is a legendary name in the music industry but he is holding space for young artists to prove their mettle, by listening to and supporting their music.

The 84-year-old musician appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang, and she asked him about his opinion on the up and coming musicians.

The host asked the Beatles member if he listens to a young artist and wishes he had written their songs, to which he straight up said, "No."

However, he added that he thinks Billie Eilish is one of the artists he thinks is really "cool," but he wouldn't want to write her songs for her.

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As the interview surfaced on social media, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "the highest compliment for any songwriter tbh."

Another added, "Billie Eilish getting praise from a legend like Paul McCartney is everything! Recognition like that from a Beatle hits different."

A third chimed in, "he’s already written the best music of all time !" and "It's great to see legends supporting the new generation."

While more added, "Gaggggggg," and "paul mccartney being the ultimate supportive grandpa to literally every cool young artist is my favorite genre of pop culture news."

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