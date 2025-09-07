Ron Howard says 'The Andy Griffith Show' represents his 'childhood'

Ron Howard drops bomshell about 'The Andy Griffith Show' ahead of 65th anniversary

Ron Howard has reflected on The Andy Griffith Show with deep affection as the beloved series marks its anniversary.

At the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, the 71-year-old American filmmaker and actor conversed with PEOPLE magazine, where he shed light on the forthcoming 65th anniversary of The Andy Griffith Show, which debuted in October 1960.

Howard told the outlet that some of his favorite childhood memories are attached to the series but he is unable to recall everything, as he started working on the series at the age of 6.

He said, "It does represent my childhood. And I mean, there were other aspects of my growing up. My brother Clint and I published a book a few years ago called The Boys. He was a child actor as well. And there's a lot on the subject that we delved into."

"But to think about that being 65 years now. It's pretty mind-blowing,” the Happy Days alum noted.

In addition, Howard admitted it feels the years since The Andy Griffith Show started “have flown by.”

"It's my childhood. And I don't remember everything about it, but I remember a lot and I'm really grateful that, you know, those memories are fondness,” he emphasized.

For those unaware, Howard portrayed Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show from 1960 to 1968. It also had the late Andy Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor, a single father raising Opie in the made-up town of Mayberry, N.C.

Notably, Don Knotts depicted Barney Fife, the deputy, a role that won him five Emmy Awards.