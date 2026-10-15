Carol McGiffin reveals why she believes 'Loose Women' has lost its appeal

Carol previously opened up about the decision to leave the show back in 2023 in her weekly column for 'Best Magazine'

Carol McGiffin has taken another dig at her former show, Loose Women, saying the struggling programme should be axed.

The presenter, 66, was a panellist on the popular show for more than two decades but left in 2023 due to 'contract issues' with bosses.

Carol has now claimed that Loose Women has become boring after budget cuts stripped the show back to its 'bare bones.'

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ITV announced huge cuts to its daytime lineup last year, with Loose Women seeing its studio audience axed, while the show's episode output was reduced to just half the number of weeks of the year.

Carol said: 'I left in 2023, it's a long time now, I left it behind. I don't want to be on TV anymore, I'm not cut out for it anymore....

'It's boring now, there's no audience, they've cut it back to the bare bones. So what do you expect… maybe it's time to put it down.'

She went on to tell The Sun: 'It's done, it's over. I'm sure a lot of people still love to sit down and watch it, but not me.'

Carol previously opened up about the decision to leave the show back in 2023 in her weekly column for Best Magazine.

READ MORE: Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin