Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently slammed by Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin following the trailer of their much-anticipated Netflix documentary.

The 62-year-old panellist expressed that she’s "run out of patience" for the couple as they continue to throw shades at the royal family.

Taking to Twitter, Carol wrote: “I always gave Meg and H the benefit of the doubt but now I’ve run out of patience.”

“They are not nice people,” she added.

Reacting to the tweet, fans took over the comment section to second Carol‘s viewpoints. "This is spot on," one person commented. Another said: "Agreed! By the way, I’ve always admired you.”

On the other hand, a few came to Sussexes’ defence stating: “I think all this hating on H and M is judgemental. We don’t know them!"

"If I was Meghan, I wouldn’t want to give up my US life to live here, as a royal- I couldn’t think of anything worse! I honestly don’t blame her- or him," wrote another.

"I love the fact everyone has an opinion but don’t actually know them personally. Mind your own business,” a third wrote.