Palace in tears as trusted royal author dies at 92

Royal family receives hearbrraking news of Brian Hoey death

Brian Hoey, veteran broadcaster who maintained a professional and journalistic relationship with the royal family, breathed his last at the age of 92.

Hoey, known as the royal author and commentator, reported on major royal milestones, including the 1981 King Charles' wedding to Lady Diana Spencer and subsequent events. 16 years later he also covered William and Harry's mother's funeral in 1997.

He conducted televised interviews with the royals, including King Charles when he was still Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Princess Diana and Princess Anne. He penned 36 books about the royal family during his career.

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Brian died in Cardiff on September 4, 2026, though news of his death has only just made public. Brian started out as the first presenter on BBC Wales Today in 1962.

He witnessed Queen Elizabeth II break down in tears at the site of the Aberfan disaster in 1966.

He described his success at the scene as "being in the right place at the right time".

Brian's obituary notice read: "Brian Hoey. Husband of Diana. Father of Laurence, Rebecca and Jessica. Grandfather of Charles, Lucinda, Theodore, Rose and Phoebe. The funeral has been held privately at his request."

Tributes have poured in for Brian, with journalist Kate Mansey writing: "RIP Brian Hoey, a much-respected royal commentator and journalist who was the first reporter on the scene when the Aberfan disaster happened."

A second said: "The gentleman was simply a class act," somebody else echoed. A third wrote: "Farewell to distinguished royal biographer Brian Hoey."

Another praised Brian as "always affable", and a fifth penned on X: "Oh Brian Hoey. Very sad. His Mountbatten book was excellent; unlike that dreadful Andrew Lownie, it was not gossip-strewn. May God rest his soul."

The Royal Family has not yet issued a public statement on the passing of their trusted biographer. Though he may be gone, his words ensured the true story of the monarchy will never be forgotten.

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