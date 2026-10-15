King Charles office shares first statement after Harry, Meghan 'royal welcome'

The Royal Family has just shared a fresh and powerful update — King Charles and Queen Camilla stepping out in stunning new pictures, just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received their first breathtaking "royal welcome" back in the UK.

Buckingham Palace released the glorious photos on the royal family's official Instagram as The King and Queen joined Members of the Senedd, community representatives, and inspiring young people from across Wales for the historic Ceremonial Opening of the Seventh Senedd in Cardiff.

The day featured poetry, music and meetings with young people and organisations from across Wales.

READ MORE: King Charles, Queen Camilla set to make royal history without Kate, William

King Charles and Queen Camilla's latest update comes just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a breathtaking, royal-like welcome in Nottingham during their first joint outing since returning to Britain.

Royal commentators believe the couple have proved that the Palace cannot stop them — they have shown they can still command a true royal welcome, even without being working royals.