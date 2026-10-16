Usher gets birthday surprise from LeBron James on golf course

Usher’s latest birthday celebration was a hole-in-one, thanks to a surprise from LeBron James.

The Yeah! hitmaker marked his 48th birthday on Wednesday, October 14, with a series of memorable surprises, beginning with a relaxed golf outing with the basketball legend and ending with an evening surrounded by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The birthday boy kicked off his special day on the golf course alongside the NBA superstar and members of Team LeBron when a square-shaped cake arrived, decorated with candles shaped like the number 48.

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The Lakers forward made sure his friend received a proper celebration, encouraging him to light the candles and make a birthday wish.

The R&B superstar initially struggled to get the candles burning, even cupping his hands around them to help, before the four-time NBA champion stepped in to assist.

Once the candles were lit, the Grammy winner closed his eyes, made a wish and blew them out as the group applauded and wished him a happy birthday.

The celebrations then took a heartwarming turn when the musician received a surprise from his children. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, the singer enjoyed a FaceTime call with two of his kids as they sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

Smiling warmly throughout the moment, he thanked them for the sweet gesture. The singer shares sons Usher “Cinco” V and Naviyd Ely with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

As the day continued, My Boo singer birthday festivities moved towards a piano bar, where friends gathered to celebrate into the night.

Among those present was comedian Kevin Hart, who joined others in singing a verse of the birthday song as Usher smiled along.

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