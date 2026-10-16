Meghan Markle sends shockwaves to Palace with bold declaration

Meghan Markle says 'she is not going anywhere' with UK return comment

Meghan Markle made it clear that she and Prince Harry are not leaving the UK anytime soon, which may be stressful for the 'struggling' royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were showered with love, kisses, hugs and flowers by those who came out in Nottingham.

It was their first joint engagement since returning to the UK, and the couple got an unexpected welcome. 'No boos or negative chants', but only love and warm greetings.

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During their walkabout, Meghan was heard telling a fan about her feelings of starting a fresh chapter in the UK. "It's good to be back," the Duchess said.

Though it appears to be a simple five-word response. But deep down, several saw it as a bold declaration to the royals about her and Harry's 'permanent' stay in England.

It will be interesting to see if King Charles, who recently faced anti-monarchy protests in Wales, could find the Sussexes useful for the firm.

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Or the 'private citizen' roles continue. Time will reveal.