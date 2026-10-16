Princess Anne overtakes Prince William, Princess Kate in surprise boost

In a remarkable moment of recognition, Princess Anne has received a major boost with a prestigious new honour.

The Princess Royal has dethroned Prince William and Princess Kate to be crowned Britain's most popular member of the British royal family.

The inspiring honour comes at a time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stole the spotlight in Nottingham and as her son-in-law Mike Tindall opened up in a candid admission about his marriage to Zara Tindall.

Zara Tindall's mother and King Charles' only sister, 76, tops YouGov's "The Most Popular British Royal Family" list, receiving a positive opinion rating of 67 percent.

READ MORE: Mike Tindall drops bombshell truth about Zara marriage

The popularity number is the percentage of "people who have a positive opinion of a british royal family."

Teh ratings "measures the popularity and fame of anything and everything, based on millions of responses from the public," and does so by "publishing nationally representative popularity scores for thousands of things."

While Anne claimed the top spot in the popularity rankings, she lost her title as Britain's "hardest-working royal" to her older brother, King Charles, last year.

The royal ranked second with 478 engagements, followed by her brother Prince Edward in third place with 313.

Last year, she received an honourary degree from the University of Lincoln, and over the summer, she was the proud mother of the groom as her son Peter Phillips married Harriet Sperling.

READ MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Harry, Meghan shock