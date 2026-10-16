Prince Harry blasted for 'cashing in on pain'

Prince Harry, who's currently making all his efforts to win over Britain along with Meghan Markle, has been accused of allegedly selling his pain, sparking reactions from fans.

The Duke of Sussex has sparked renewed skepticism among royal experts with his latest move.

The Duke is now at the center of a powerful conversation after his deeply moving and insightful paid session with renowned neuroscientist and grief expert Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor, where he courageously shared his personal journey of loss in a new MasterClass course, "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss," which debuted October 8.

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The Daily Mail reported that the Duke pocketed $100,000, plus a share of subscription revenue for his class.

Weighing in on the situation, royal experts told Fox News Digital that Harry's decision to repeatedly revisit his grief through books, interviews and media projects has raised questions

Some have accused the Duke of profiting the tragedy he shares with his brother Prince William who has largely chosen to grieve outside the spotlight.

"Prince Harry has spoken extensively about his emotional scars and unresolved grief surrounding the death of his mother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"However, Harry continuously paints himself a victim," Chard said.

The expert went on, "Blame always falls on someone else. He realizes people's interest in Diana and, let's not forget, it makes a quick buck. It's seen as a cash grab, cashing in on his mother's death. It plays into the reported title 'Grief Grifter.'"

"The public understands the heartache Harry and William must have endured after their mother passed away," Chard said.

"Grief affects people in different ways, and both boys endured divergent paths of grief."

The class also arrived just weeks after Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, released his memoir, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister."

"Sadly, Harry hasn't dealt well at all with his grief," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the outlet

Fordwich echoed Chard's criticism, asking: "What mother would want her child to be miserable and mourning so many years later?"

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner took his decison differently arguing that Harry is using his platform to raise awareness of mental health issues and encourage others to discuss their experiences and seek help.

"I feel this is not a ploy on his part to create attention or sympathy from the public," Turner said.

"I see it as an act of bravery on his part to distance himself from former royal trappings and show himself as most people see him: a man of the people."

"The new narrative that he was depressed for a couple of weeks after leaving the British royal family is slightly suspect and does not resonate with his 'Freedom Flight,'" Chard said.

"Harry wears his heart on his sleeve, and many doubt he'd forgotten to state this information in his previous memoir, documentaries and interviews," according to the commentator.

"This is definitely new information and slightly changes the narrative," Chard said.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said taht he believes Harry will continue discussing Diana's death if he moves forward with a documentary about his mother.

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