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King Charles celebrating World Food Day with meaningful message

King Charles champions a greener future with fresh push for sustainable food and farming

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Web Desk
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Published October 16, 2026

King Charles celebrating World Food Day with meaningful message

King Charles is continuing to champion a more sustainable future for food and farming, with his charity, The King's Foundation.

The king and team are celebrating World Food Day by highlighting its work to reshape how food is grown and produced.

In a post shared on Instagram on Friday, 16 October, the organisation looked back at its recent Harmony in Food and Farming Summit, which brought together farmers, industry representatives and leaders at Dumfries House.

The gathering took place in September in collaboration with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance and the Sustainable Food Trust.

READ MORE: King Charles opens Palace doors for special welcome amid Harry, Meghan win

The Foundation wrote: “Spotlighting our work to create more sustainable food systems this #WorldFoodDay”, encouraging followers to watch a video on its YouTube channel.

Among those attending the summit was King Charles himself, who joined participants at the closing reception on 16 September. 

READ MORE: King Charles welcomes Commonwealth leaders to St James's Palace

This year's theme, “Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow,” shows the importance of finding new ways to feed the world's population while protecting the planet for future generations.

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