Meghan Markle excites fans with fresh update as royal return looms

Meghan Markle excites fans with sweet update as royal return looms

Meghan Markle issued an update on the festive season after Buckingham Palace received calls to let the Sussexes make their royal comeback after the Nottingham victory.

After making back-to-back appearances with Prince Harry in the morning, the Duchess of Sussex did not let her As Ever customers down and sent a newsletter in the evening.

The former Suits actress promoted the limited edition holiday chocolate assortment in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés.

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Her special message reads, "Indulge in our Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Covered Fruit Gift Box — featuring California orchard fruits, picked at their peak and hand-dipped in fine chocolate.

"Enjoy the Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio, a lovely set of chocolate bars inspired by our aromatic teas.

"And lastly, don’t forget to pre-order our 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar for a special countdown to the holiday season. All presented in exclusive As Ever packaging, and made for gifting and giving.

"Because some of the sweetest parts of the season are the little surprises and the simple pleasure of having something special to look forward to."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be on cloud nine following the love they received from Britons in their first joint official outing.

It has been said that King Charles may eventually respond to the strong public support for the Sussexes and welcome them back with the royal honour they deserve.

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Their popularity among Britons is reaching impressive new heights, potentially paving the way for a sensational royal comeback that many have been eagerly anticipating.