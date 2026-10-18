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Zara Tindall presents award with spooky nails bringing Halloween glamour to racecourse

Zara Tindall serves autumn style inspiration in elegant brown and taupe look

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Published October 18, 2026

Zara Tindall presents award with spooky nails bringing Halloween glamour to racecourse

Following the Duchess of Edinburgh's lead, Zara Tindall has long earned admiration for her fashion sense, pairing timeless tailoring.

The King's niece arrived at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday.

Her glossy black manicure lent a bewitching Halloween edge to her autumnal outfit.

Read More: Queen Camilla enjoys royal reunion with Zara at Ascot race day

The daughter of Princess Anne has carved out her own place among the royal family's most stylish women.

Zara later entered the parade ring to present Ruan Moore with his trophy after he rode Minnie Hauk to victory in the Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Mike joined his wife for the occasion, looking equally smart in a grey suit paired with a burgundy tie.

Read More: Queen's former husband makes headlines with Zara Tindall by her side

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