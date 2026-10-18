Zara Tindall presents award with spooky nails bringing Halloween glamour to racecourse

Following the Duchess of Edinburgh's lead, Zara Tindall has long earned admiration for her fashion sense, pairing timeless tailoring.

The King's niece arrived at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday.

Her glossy black manicure lent a bewitching Halloween edge to her autumnal outfit.

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The daughter of Princess Anne has carved out her own place among the royal family's most stylish women.

Zara later entered the parade ring to present Ruan Moore with his trophy after he rode Minnie Hauk to victory in the Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Mike joined his wife for the occasion, looking equally smart in a grey suit paired with a burgundy tie.

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