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iPhone Duo restock: When Apple's foldable will be available again

iPhone Duo sells out in minutes as delivery dates slip to January 2027

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

iPhone Duo restock: When Apple’s foldable will be available again
iPhone Duo restock: When Apple’s foldable will be available again

Apple’s first foldable iPhone sold out within minutes of pre-orders opening on Friday, October 15, leaving buyers scrambling to secure one.

Shortly after pre-orders opened at 8:00 a.m. ET, every configuration on Apple’s online store slipped to an estimated delivery date of January 25, 2027.

Apple has not announced a formal restock date, but the current backorder window suggests online buyers will wait at least three months.

The iPhone Duo officially launches in stores on Friday, October 23. Apple has confirmed that retail locations will carry at least some stock on launch day, making store queues the earliest realistic option for buyers who missed pre-orders. Lines are expected given the device’s hype.

The shortage stems from a combination of strong demand and constrained supply, with reports of manufacturing delays tied to the foldable display and titanium hinge. Apple is expected to ramp up production, but for now, patience is the price of owning one.

The starting price of the iPhone duo is $1,999 for the base (256GB) model in standard colours (black and white). The 1TB model retails at $2,599, while the top-tier 2TB Night Sky model costs $3,199. 

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