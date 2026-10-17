Norte fire update: Blaze grows to 570 acres, 5% contained in Orange County

A fast-moving wildfire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds continued to burn in southern Orange County on Saturday, October 17, destroying at least six homes and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

The Norte Fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, near Portico Del Norte and Eminencia Del Norte in San Clemente before wind drove it into neighbouring San Juan Capistrano.

By Saturday morning, the blaze had scorched 570 acres and was 5% contained, as per the Orange County Fire Authority. At least six homes were damaged or destroyed, and two firefighters were hospitalised with significant injuries.

Both are in stable condition, and one has since been released. No civilians were reported injured.

San Clemente Mayor Rick Loeffler said: “Had these winds been a little bit stronger, a little bit different direction, this could have been a whole lot worse.”

About 16,000 residents were ordered to evacuate, with shelters opened at the San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente community centres. Evacuation orders remain in place for San Juan Capistrano Zones 4, 5, and 10 and San Clemente Zones 12 and 13.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, October 16, that California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA to support response efforts. Roughly 400 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, with 400 more en route.

The fire was one of several burning across Southern California amid dry, gusty conditions, including the Bryson Fire in Malibu, which held at 147 acres and was 52% contained Saturday, October 17.

A red flag warning remains in effect through at least 8:00 p.m. Saturday. The cause of the Norte Fire remains under investigation.